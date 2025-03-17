Mizzou impresses Tigers legacy Ridge Janes with practice intensity

With opportunities to play together in college, Jett Thomalla and Isaac Jensen recapped their recent trip to Missouri.
I broke out my camera for Sunday's softball game between Missouri and Kansas City. Here are a few of my favorites.
The Missouri Tigers opened SEC play with a weekend series at No. 2 LSU, dropping all three games.
Carsen Eloms connected really well with coach Eli Drinkwitz, playing a big factor for Missouri as well.
The Missouri bats stayed hot throughout the weekend and ended with a 17-0 win Sunday against Kansas City.
With opportunities to play together in college, Jett Thomalla and Isaac Jensen recapped their recent trip to Missouri.
I broke out my camera for Sunday's softball game between Missouri and Kansas City. Here are a few of my favorites.
The Missouri Tigers opened SEC play with a weekend series at No. 2 LSU, dropping all three games.