There are few names in the transfer portal any bigger than Caleb Love. The former top 20 prospect in the Class of 2020 entered the portal earlier this week after three years at North Carolina. He’s had no lack of suitors in the four days since.

“I can’t count,” Dennis Love, Caleb’s father, said in a phone conversation Saturday afternoon.

Love averaged double figures all three of his seasons with the Tar Heels. He became a national sensation during the 2022 NCAA Tournament when he averaged 18.8 points and ledd the eighth-seeded Heels to the national championship game. That included a 28-point outburst against arch-rival Duke in a game that ended Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.

Love started 32 of Carolina’s 33 games this season and averaged a career-high 16.7 points per game. But that came on 15.1 shots per game and he shot just 29.9% from three-point range. The Tar Heels went from preseason No. 1 to out of the NCAA Tournament and Love opted for the portal to play his final year (or two) of college basketball elsewhere.