Mizzou baseball wins second game against Texas A&M

Tyler Macon slides into third. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

After losing 24 consecutive SEC games to start the 2025 season, the Missouri Tigers have won two in a row after taking Saturday’s game against Texas A&M 4-1. Missouri opened the game with a two-run first inning as Kaden Peer grounded out to score Jackson Lovich and Chris Patterson sent a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his second home run of the season. The true freshman is now batting .258 with a .443 slugging percentage.

Sam Horn started on the mound for the Tigers and pitched a fantastic 2.2 innings, allowing just one walk while striking out five batters. But a weather delay knocked him from the game, meaning the Tigers had to turn to Tony Neubeck, who got the win with 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out four. PJ Green came on to pitch the seventh, only allowing a walk, then Xavier Lovett returned to the mound to pitch the eighth with a 3-0 lead after Keegan Knutson sent a double to left to score Cayden Nicoletto, who reached on an error, in the top half of the inning. Lovett pitched a clean eighth, striking out one batter. Then the Tigers extended to a 4-0 lead as Tyler Macon singled and came all the way around to score on a Pierre Seals double to right-center field.

Ian Lohse came on to try to close out the game and got a fly out to start the frame. He walked the next batter, then got a strikeout for the second out. But a hit batter and another walk loaded the bases and the Tigers turned to Brock Lucas to try to get the save. Lucas got a ground ball, but an error allowed a run to score while leaving the bases loaded, then Lucas struck out the next batter to finish the game.

Brock Lucas throws a pitch (Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)