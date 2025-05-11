Mizzou baseball wins second game against Texas A&M

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
After losing 24 consecutive SEC games to start the 2025 season, the Missouri Tigers have won two in a row after taking Saturday’s game against Texas A&M 4-1.
Missouri opened the game with a two-run first inning as Kaden Peer grounded out to score Jackson Lovich and Chris Patterson sent a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his second home run of the season.
The true freshman is now batting .258 with a .443 slugging percentage.
Sam Horn started on the mound for the Tigers and pitched a fantastic 2.2 innings, allowing just one walk while striking out five batters. But a weather delay knocked him from the game, meaning the Tigers had to turn to Tony Neubeck, who got the win with 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out four.
PJ Green came on to pitch the seventh, only allowing a walk, then Xavier Lovett returned to the mound to pitch the eighth with a 3-0 lead after Keegan Knutson sent a double to left to score Cayden Nicoletto, who reached on an error, in the top half of the inning.
Lovett pitched a clean eighth, striking out one batter.
Then the Tigers extended to a 4-0 lead as Tyler Macon singled and came all the way around to score on a Pierre Seals double to right-center field.
Ian Lohse came on to try to close out the game and got a fly out to start the frame. He walked the next batter, then got a strikeout for the second out. But a hit batter and another walk loaded the bases and the Tigers turned to Brock Lucas to try to get the save.
Lucas got a ground ball, but an error allowed a run to score while leaving the bases loaded, then Lucas struck out the next batter to finish the game.
Lovich went 3-for-5 with a run scored, while Seals was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double to lead the Tigers. Macon was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Peer had a hit and an RBI, Patterson had his home run and a walk and Knutson had a hit and an RBI.
The Tigers ended with 11 hits.
Missouri will try to finish off the series sweep at 1 p.m. today.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.