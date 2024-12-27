Mizzou, Iowa projected starters as recruits

Missouri and Iowa are set for the Music City Bowl on Monday in Nashville. This article features both programs' respective starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III and right tackle Armand Membou declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing postseason play. Linebacker Chuck Hicks also opted out to spend time with his family, he announced on X, formerly Twitter.
Tight end Brett Norfleet underwent season-ending knee surgery after the final game of the season. Reserves Jordon Harris and Tyler Stephens received an "OR" designation between their names as starters for Monday's contest.
There were also "OR" designations between running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, defensive ends Zion Young and Eddie Kelly Jr., safeties Joseph Charleston and Tre'Vez Johnson and cornerbacks Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas Deloach Jr.
Hawkeyes fullback Hayden Large is not listed below since the graduate never received a Rivals.com profile during his high school career.