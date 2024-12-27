Mizzou, Iowa projected starters as recruits

Missouri and Iowa are set for the Music City Bowl on Monday in Nashville. This article features both programs' respective starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III and right tackle Armand Membou declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing postseason play. Linebacker Chuck Hicks also opted out to spend time with his family, he announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Tight end Brett Norfleet underwent season-ending knee surgery after the final game of the season. Reserves Jordon Harris and Tyler Stephens received an "OR" designation between their names as starters for Monday's contest.