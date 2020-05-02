The Border War is officially returning to the gridiron. Kansas announced Saturday the dates and locations of four future matchups with Missouri. The two longtime rivals will meet for the first time since Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025 in Columbia. The two teams will also meet in Lawrence in 2026, Columbia In 2031 and Lawrence in 2032. I'm excited for our fans to have the chance to be part of this historical rivalry again," Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a release. “I know there has been some time off, but I'm positive the energy and excitement will be there right away for everybody. While I haven't been part of Mizzou/KU, I have been involved in some pretty intense rivalries and I do believe that is a big part of what makes college football so special to people.”

A reunion of the rivalry has been expected since Missouri and Kansas announced last fall that they would meet on the basketball court. The two teams scheduled a four-game basketball series that will begin during the upcoming 2020-21 year in Kansas City. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk also told season-ticket holders on April 9 that a football series between the Tigers and Jayhawks was being finalized. "We are very excited about renewing this historic rivalry that our fans are so passionate about," said Sterk. "College football is better with rivalries like this, and our fans deserve to have it return. We're pleased to make this happen, and we look forward to restoring this important tradition at Mizzou.”

