Things moved quickly for the three-star prospect, who picked up an offer from the Tigers on Monday and had a virtual visit with the coaching staff on Tuesday before giving his verbal pledge today.

De Smet (Mo.) running back Taj Butts became the third in-state commitment for the Missouri Tigers, announcing his decision via Twitter on Saturday.

"I started talking to Coach (Curtis) Luper last week and met Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz today (Monday)," Butts told PowerMizzou.com after receiving his offer earlier this week.

"Their both funny coaches who are not always serious and we can joke around. I like Coach Drinkwitz's drive to get players and Coach Luper is just a great coach who puts guys in the league."

While the virtual visit helped seal the deal, Butts was already familiar with the Missouri program having visited there a couple of times as a recruit previously.

"Really good fan base and it's my home state," he said of Missouri. "It's just a dream."

He also helped De Smet win a Class 6A state championship on Faurout Field back in December.

As a junior, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect rushed for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns on 132 carries.

Butts chose Missouri over an offer list that included the likes of Kentucky, Indiana, Louisville, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa State, Purdue, and others.

He becomes the fifth commitment for Missouri, joining Memphis University School (Tenn.) tight end Gavin McKay and East St. Louis (Ill.) quarterback Tyler Macon, Jackson (Mo.) offensive tackle Connor Tollison, and fellow De Smet teammate and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Rivals.com analyst Josh Helmholdt saw Butts in action at last year's Gateway Scholars Classic at East St. Louis High School - here is his scouting report:

De Smet has a three-headed monster at running back. All three are class of 2021 prospects and likely to play at the Division I level in college. The heaviest-recruited of the trio –Taj Butts – was actually the third back into the game, but he does have the most intriguing skill set of the bunch. Butts has a sturdy build and the burst to hit the home run, which he did a couple times on Friday night. On just six carries he had 95 yards and a touchdown.