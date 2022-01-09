Mizzou lands another transfer DB

Since the end of the 2021 regular season, the Missouri football team has added four players to its roster via the transfer portal. Half of those players have come in the secondary. The most recent addition is former Texas A&M cornerback Dreyden Norwood, who confirmed to PowerMizzou on Sunday that he intends to transfer to Missouri. The news was initially reported by AggiesToday.com. Norwood played in just two games and did not record any stats during his lone season in College Station. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Norwood, a former three-star prospect out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, received a Missouri offer out of high school but opted to sign with Texas A&M instead. Fort Smith is just down the road from Eli Drinkwitz's home town of Alma, Arkansas. Norwood joins a Missouri cornerback room that is light on experience following the graduation of Akayleb Evans and Allie Green and the transfer of Ish Burdine and Chris Shearin. The Tigers will not have a scholarship cornerback in his junior or senior season of eligibility on the roster in 2022. Earlier this offseason, Missouri landed a commitment from former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston. The Tigers also saw former quarterback turned safety Shawn Robinson enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. Missouri has experienced some coaching change in the defensive backfield, as well. Safeties coach Charlie Harbison stepped down from his position earlier this week. Missouri replaced him by hiring former Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, indicating that cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will split coaching duties in the secondary. Norwood is the 20th total commit in Missouri's 2022 recruiting class. The Tigers have just one cornerback committed from the high school ranks in Marcus Scott II. PowerMizzou will work to get ahold of Norwood for comment on his decision to transfer to Missouri. Stay tuned for further coverage.