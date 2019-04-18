The Tigers added their third commitment in the 2020 recruiting class in Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver and Missouri legacy Jay Maclin.

"The family feeling and it's close to home," Maclin said of his decision to choose the Tigers. "My last visit on their junior day (in February), I knew then that was for sure home."

The cousin of former Tigers' All-American wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, Jay naturally grew up a Missouri fan and after receiving an offer from head coach Barry Odom over the summer admitted that Missouri "has been my number one dream school since I was a kid."

Throughout his recruiting process, the three-star prospect has established good relationships with a majority of Mizzou's coaching staff. Most notably Andy Hill, Cornell Ford, and A.J. Ofodile.

"I feel like we’re all very close and they feel like family, they all are like cool uncles," Maclin said of his relationship with the Mizzou coaching staff. "I can talk to them about anything and be myself around them."

Maclin joins Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook and Francis-Howell (Mo.) offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer in the Tigers' 2020 class.

The St. Louis product chose Missouri over Arizona State and Indiana.