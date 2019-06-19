Tyler (Tex.) wide receiver Maureese Wren becomes the second official visitor from this past weekend to commit to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect originally committed to Louisiana Tech in the 2018 recruiting class coming out of Mesquite (Tex.) Horn high school.

He left La. Tech in August of 2018 and transferred to Tyler (Tex.) Junior College.

Wren also had an offer from Oregon State, where he was scheduled to take an official visit this upcoming weekend.

The Texas native becomes the 10th overall commitment for the Tigers in the 2020 recruiting class and is the second wide receiver to give his verbal pledge, joining Kirkwood (Mo.) product Jay Maclin.