Tyler (Tex.) wide receiver Maureese Wren became the second official visitor from this past weekend to commit to the Tigers.

The three-star prospect detailed why he chose Missouri

"The plans Coach (Barry) Odom has for the team and how much the coaching staff really loves and cares for the players man and the people there were amazing."

The Texas product received an offer from the Tigers back in April and has been communicating with offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile throughout.

"Coach Dooley is a cool, hard-nosed type of coach and he gets straight to the point and Coach O(fodile) is the best coach for me because he holds me accountable for anything and everything I do."

The Wren originally committed to Louisiana Tech in the 2018 recruiting class coming out of Mesquite (Tex.) Horn high school. He then left La. Tech in August of 2018 and transferred to Tyler (Tex.) Junior College.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect will display his length and athleticism on the offensive side of the ball for the Tigers.

"(They like) my speed and athleticism as a wide receiver/flex tight end."

Wren also had an offers from Illinois State and Oregon State, where he was scheduled to take an official visit this upcoming weekend.

He becomes the 10th overall commitment for the Tigers in the 2020 recruiting class and is the second wide receiver to give his verbal pledge, joining Kirkwood (Mo.) product Jay Maclin.