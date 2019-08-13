News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 11:38:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Mizzou lands commitment from DT Montra Edwards

Iw9t7pdzvhcjdafc7ngo
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri added an important piece to their 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday morning with the commitment of Holmes Co. (Miss.) defensive tackle Montra Edwards.The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect picked...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}