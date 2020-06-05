The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect picked up an offer from the Tigers back in April and chose Missouri over the likes of Virginia, Pitt, Washington State, South Florida, and others.

Missouri picked up their 11th overall commitment on Friday in Cocoa (Fla.) cornerback Zxaequan Reeves .

"I've been speaking with Coach (David) Gibbs and Coach (Ryan) Walters for a while now," Reeves told PowerMizzou.com back in May. "They both have great personalities, every time we're on the phone we have a couple of laughs and I can tell both of them want to shape me into a better player and person. They love my size, length, physicality, and ability to make plays."

During the 2019 season, Reeves helped lead his team to an 8-4 record while recording 27 tackles and one interception.

Reeves is the fourth consecutive defensive back commitment for the Tigers in the 2021 recruiting class, joining Darius Jackson, Davion Sistrunk, and Daylan Carnell.