The three-star prospect announced his pledge on Twitter and becomes the 16th overall commitment for Missouri in the 2020 recruiting class.

"It just felt like home," Jones said of his decision. "The coaches and players loved me and it felt like the right fit. Also, it's in the SEC and they weren't defensive back heavy at all as well."

West Orange (Fla.) safety Tyler Jones took an official visit to Missouri back on June 14th, fast forward almost five months later and he's now verbally committed to the Tigers.

Jones proclaimed Missouri was among his top three after his June official with the likes of Duke, UCF, NC State, Maryland, and Louisville also involved in his recruiting process at the time.

Credit goes to defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ryan Walters, who was the lead recruiter for Jones throughout.

"Obviously the coaches and their relationships because Ryan Walters is the one that's recruiting me," Jones told PowerMizzou.com after his official visit in June. "With him bringing me down, that was really like family to me."

"The relationship really excelled while I was there. He really likes my game and that's why he wants me there and they really don't have a lot of safeties and they are not as deep as before and that's why they are recruiting me heavily as well."

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound prospect is also close with current Tiger players Tyree Gillespie and Jarvis Ware, who both grew up close to the Winter Garden, Florida area.