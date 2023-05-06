Johnson visited the school on April 13 and reunites with offensive line coach Brandon Jones, who came over from Houston in early April.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder earned first-team All-AAC honors after starting 13 games last season. He only allowed one sack and had a pass-blocking grade of 79.4 and a run-blocking grade of 63.3, according to PFF College.

This is another step forward as the Tigers look to reshape their offensive line.

Mizzou seems to have its bookends at tackle with Javon Foster manning the left tackle spot and former Eastern Michigan left tackle Marcellus Johnson moving over to right tackle, but the interior offensive line is still to be determined.

Xavier Delgado, who started 12 games at left guard for Missouri in 2022, had a pass-blocking grade of 54.7 and a run-blocking grade of 53.4 to go along with 18 pressures allowed.

At center, Connor Tollison struggled throughout the season and was second in penalties on the team with seven. He's now entrenched in a position battle with former Buffalo center Bence Polgar.

Armand Membou flashed at the end of last season at right tackle as a true freshman and is slated to be the team's starting right guard this upcoming season.

EJ Ndoma-Ogar played well in two starts at right guard a season ago, but as of spring ball was still working his way back from a lower leg injury he suffered in week 10 versus Kentucky.



With Cam'Ron Johnson's addition to the team, it gives offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and head coach Eli Drinkwitz another proven veteran option on the inside as they look to revive an offensive line that struggled for much of the season.