PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands commitment from four-star Isaac Thompson

“I chose Mizzou because I really just wanted to stay close to home,” Thompson said. “I don’t think I can get any better than playing SEC ball just an hour away from home with the whole state supporting me.”

Eli Drinkwitz has made a concerted effort to build a recruiting wall around the state of Missouri since taking over the Tigers’ program last winter. That wall looked pretty sturdy Friday afternoon as Drinkwitz landed his highest-ranked in-state commitment to date in St. Louis University 2022 safety Isaac Thompson .

Growing up in the state of Missouri, Thompson has followed the Tigers since he was a kid. He noticed some changes in the program since Drinkwitz was named head coach, and particularly took notice during an early March visit that he cited as a watershed point in his recruitment.

“He’s changed the program around completely, brought in a great coaching staff,” Thompson said. “There’s a new energy and a new feel for them so I’m really excited. They really are focused on getting those in-state kids and had the entire coaching staff recruiting me. Everyone was making sure I was not leaving the state, and that means a lot to me."

Not only did Thompson have the Missouri coaches encouraging him to stay home and play for the Tigers, but he was courted by many of his future teammates as well.

“There are so many familiar faces up there,” Thompson said. “I’ve been knowing Jay Maclin, he’s a freshman up there, since second grade. Ryan (Hoerstkamp), Mekhi Wingo, Niko Hea, Brady Cook, all those guys I’ve known all throughout high school. It just felt like home with familiar faces around always and a real comfortable place to be.”

Ranked as the No. 7 safety prospect in the 2022 class, Thompson expects to fill in wherever he is needed on the Tiger’s defense when he arrives.

“They know I am versatile, so I can play corner, nickel, safety for them,” Thompson said. “I have been talking about coach (David) Gibbs, the corners coach, and the safeties coach about just wherever they need me to play, I’ll be able to play, and I’ll have an opportunity to play early with their two safeties leaving this year.”

Thompson was only able to play in one of the Billikens’ five games this season after contracting COVID, but he made the most of limited action, collecting 11 tackles on defense and catching two passes for 36 yards in that game. He is the second commit for Missouri in the 2022 class, joining Lee’s Summit (Mo.) tight end Max Whisner.