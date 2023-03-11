The three-star was back in Columbia on Thursday and returned on Saturday, visiting with the coaching staff and taking in spring practice.

On Saturday, Missouri secured their second commitment of the 2024 class in Washington (Mo.) offensive tackle Ryan Jostes .

Missouri extended an offer to Jostes back on January 19th, who visited campus shortly afterwards on January 28th for the Tigers' Jr. Day.

"I thought that everything was awesome," Jostes said of his January visit. "The town, the people, the facilities, the players, etc."

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect also told PowerMizzou.com that he has a direct family tie to Missouri football and has been a frequent visitor to campus previously.

"I’ve been to many games with my grandpa (Randy Jostes) because he is a Mizzou Football alumni. I’ve been to two camps and two game days."

Throughout his recruiting process, Jostes has built a strong bond with Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson.

"They are both really great. I love how close they all are and how much they treat each other like family. All of the coaches, staff are great."

Along with his size and athleticism, Coach Johnson thinks Jostes has the pedigree to be a successful offensive tackle in the SEC.

"He likes my size and length and how I am athletic with it. Also, my frame and how I will be able to put on more weight. He also likes how I can drive and finish blocks."

The Washington (Mo.) pipeline has been kind to Missouri of late as they also signed tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp in the 2021 class.

Jostes now makes up the Tigers' 2024 class alongside another fellow in-state prospect, Joplin (Mo.) tight end Whit Hafer.