Missouri added experience to the roster with their latest commitment from Mt. San Antonio C.C. (Calif.) offensive tackle Angel Matute.

The JUCO prospect was on campus this past weekend for an official visit. He didn't have an offer coming into his trip to Columbia, but that quickly changed.

"The visit was great. I got offered and I committed," Matute told PowerMizzou.com.

"We were on our way to dinner and Coach (Derek) Dooley told me they were going to offer me a scholarship and it was just surreal honestly from where I've been and where I've came from. It's just been a long road and it's an amazing feeling. It's really surreal."

For the 6-foot-4, 289-pound prospect, the family atmosphere surrounding the program really stood out during his time on campus.

"The facilities are awesome," Matute noted. "What they are going to be getting into is amazing. The family environment was what really stood out to me, just being around the coaches and the players. Trystan (Colon-Castillo) was my host this weekend and they are just some cool dudes."

"It's just somewhere I feel I could really excel and become a better player, become a better person, get my degree, and really be successful in life."

The JUCO product will not only bring experience to Missouri's offensive line, but he'll also bring some athleticism as well.

"Coach Davis really likes my athleticism. He said that's the biggest thing that popped out to him. Athleticism, my balance."

Originally recruited as a quarterback coming out of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) high school, Matute transitioned to tight end at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California before moving to offensive tackle at Mt. SAC for the 2018 season where he earned first-team, all-conference honors.

The California product is 22nd overall commitment and fourth offensive lineman to join the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class, joining Jack Buford, Thalen Robinson, and Luke Griffin.

Matute has two years of eligibility remaining and is enrolled for the spring semester.