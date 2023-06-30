Missouri has received its fifth football commitment for the 2024 class with Sequoyah (Ga.) athlete Jackson Hancock committing on Friday. Hancock was in Columbia last weekend during Mizzou's “Gold Rush” official visit weekend on June 23-25 and is the second person to commit since that weekend. "What really stood out to me was the family feeling I got with the coaches and the players," Hancock said. "It just felt right. There's no particular reason why I'm committing (on June 30) I just didn't want to wait. I'm ready, so I don't feel there's any point in waiting any longer."

It wasn't a hard decision for Hancock whose lone Power 5 offer came from the Tigers. He had multiple Group of 5 offers from the likes of Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Middle Tennessee State, Richmond and Stony Brook with the Chanticleers being the only other school he had any strong thoughts about committing to. Those thoughts of playing on the coast near Myrtle Beach quickly dissipated before Hancock left Columbia on Sunday. "I pretty much knew during the second dinner we had with the coaches," Hancock said. ... "I just felt at home with everybody and I had a great time talking to the players and the coaches in there and really getting to know the insides of Mizzou and how they go about business." Something Hancock told PowerMizzou earlier in the week after his official visit was playing time early is a big thing for him. Several defensive players are in their final year of eligibility in 2023 and there's a handful of others who may be NFL-bound after this year. Along with the opportunity to potentially see the field as a true freshman and the development he'd get under head coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Hancock said the education he'd get at Missouri also played a big role in his decision as well. "The academic part you know Mizzou is one of the top 60 or so schools when it comes to their business programs and majors," Hancock said. "I want to major in business and hopefully have my own business one day."

Hancock's said he likes Drinkwitz and can appreciate the coach being playful at times but also getting serious when it comes to the gridiron. "He's been cool ever since we first met, but he means business when it comes to football you can tell," Hancock said. At Sequoyah, Hancock plays running back and safety but Missouri has recruited the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder to play the latter. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 49 tackles, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2022. Hancock has built a really strong relationship with Baker, who is also the team's safeties coach, during the recruiting process and said he's happy to be at a place where he feels valued. "When I told coach Baker he just told me how excited he was and that he's going to go run around the field," Hancock said. "So, it feels good to go somewhere you know you're wanted and needed."

Hancock joins quarterback Aidan Glover, offensive lineman Ryan Jostes, tight end Whit Hafer and athlete Jude James as 2024 Mizzou commitments.