The 6-foot-1, 200-pound prospect received a full-ride scholarship offer from Missouri on Tuesday.

He was already familiar with the program after taking an unofficial visit to Columbia back in April, so he didn't hesitate in choosing the Tigers as his future college home.

"One of the things I love about Missouri is the coaching staff," Mevis said of Missouri. "They are a great fit for me with Andy Hill as the special teams coordinator. The location of the university is also a big draw for me as it’s close to some of my family. Facilities are awesome and they play SEC football."

Mevis is the 2nd-ranked kicker and 10th-ranked punter in the nation, according to Kohl's Kicking.

Here is a scouting report on Mevis, courtesy of Kohl's Kicking:

"His field goals both in charting and drill work were just different than other D1 k/p. College coaches will love his field goal height and clean rotation. He and Josh Karty have the best field goal range in the country. Mevis easily hits 60 yarders every day he kicks. Mevis is an impressive punter who only takes up 3.5 yards on his approach. Mevis is a big-time college prospect and an Under Armour All-American."

The Tigers are recruiting Mevis primarily as a kicker, but he will also compete for the punting job as well.

Army was the other school that offered him a full-ride scholarship. He also had a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State.