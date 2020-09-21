"It feels great," Whisner told 810 Varsity of his decision. "I can't wait to get up there to Columbia and see what the future holds and what they have to bring. Start a new picture with the New Zou and get with the staff, the commits, and the players - it's an exciting time."

The three-star prospect chose the Tigers among a Top 3 that also included Nebraska and Arkansas.

The Missouri Tigers got a jump start on their 2022 recruiting class on Monday with the commitment of Lee's Summit (Mo.) tight end Max Whisner .

Whisner had already visited Missouri a few times previously before receiving his offer back on July 13th. The in-state product also visited Columbia on his own during the summer and get a better feel for the program overall.

Another part that potentially played a factor in Whisner's decision to choose Missouri is his close relationship with former star and current Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

Both Whisner and Lock workout with the same personal trainer, Austin Pace, in the Lee's Summit area.

The 6-foot-6, 242-pound prospect plays tight end and defensive end for Lee's Summit and is also a talented basketball player as well. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds last season on the hardwood.

Aside from his Top 3, Whisner also had offers from Pitt, Kansas State, Iowa State.

The new Missouri commit described his game to PowerMizzou.com back in July after he received his offer:

"I'm standing around 6’6 and i’ve put on a bit of weight I peaked at 242 and could go farther. My size is definitely an advantage. My footwork and hands are quick. I believe that has translated from playing a lot of AAU basketball. I think the coaches liked my physicality on the field and my effort."