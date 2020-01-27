The 6-foot-3, 200-pound picked up an offer from Missouri back in the spring of 2019 and was considering a summer time visit to Columbia before committing to Washington State in September.

After a weekend official visit, Chamberlain (Fla.) edge rusher Johnny Walker announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Monday morning.

Walker didn't sign with the Cougars during the early signing period in December and reopened his recruiting process.

The three-star prospect also held offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Miami, Illinois, South Florida, Kansas State, and UCF.

According to MaxPreps, Walker tallied 47 tackles and 12 sacks during his senior season.

Walker is the 13th overall commitment for the Tigers in the 2020 recruiting class.