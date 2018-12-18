During the season, the three-star prospect made a couple of unofficial visits to Columbia for the Tennessee-Martin and Georgia games. McGuire returned to Missouri this past weekend for his official visit.

Union (Okla.) defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire showed up at Night at the Zou back in July and earned an offer from the Tigers after an impressive performance. Now, he's the latest verbal commitment in Missouri's 2019 recruiting class. He announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday morning. He's scheduled to make the decision official by signing a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Throughout his recruiting process, the Oklahoma product has built solid relationships with defensive line coach Brick Haley, outside linebackers coach Brian Odom, and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

"They always talk to me every week about my games, so it's always good that they are watching and paying attention to how I play," McGuire told PowerMizzou.com of their relationship back in September.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect chose Missouri over his hometown school, Tulsa. Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, and Utah were other programs expressing interest in McGuire at various points in his recruiting process.

McGuire joins Plano West (Tex.) product Shemar Pearl as defensive line commitments for the Tigers in this year's class.