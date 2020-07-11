The three-star prospect recently put Missouri among his Top 5 schools on June 19th. His other finalists included Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, and Colorado.

Missouri added another solid addition to their defensive front on Saturday in McKinney (Tex.) product Jonathan Jones .

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect picked up an offer from the Tigers back on April 22nd and has remained a priority target for the staff since.

As a junior, Jones tallied 55 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He also stars on his basketball team as well.

Jones becomes the 17th overall commitment for the Tigers and the fourth defensive line pledge, joining JUCO defensive end Shemar Pearl and in-state products Travion Ford and Mekhi Wingo.

Stay tuned to PowerMizzou.com for more coverage.