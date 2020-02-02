Mizzou lands pledge from OL target Dylan Spencer
Madison Central (Mississippi) offensive lineman Dylan Spencer had three SEC schools coming after him hard in the month of January in Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Missouri.
On Sunday, he committed to Missouri.
"The coaching staff and the family environment," Spencer said were the biggest factors in his decision. "Everyone on the team is family and they take care of each other."
"Coach Drinkwitz asked me if I am ready to join and I said 'let's go coach' and everyone was very excited."
Spencer, a former Southern Miss commit, picked up an offer from Missouri back on January 10, shortly after new offensive line coach Marcus Johnson officially joined the staff.
Johnson already had a relationship with the 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect from his previous stint at Mississippi State and was impressed with Spencer's development in his first year playing offensive line this past fall.
"He is a great coach and I have seen him develop a lot of great offensive lineman at Mississippi State and he is a Mississippi boy like me," Spencer said of Johnson.
Spencer becomes Missouri's 16th overall commitment in the 2020 class and the third verbal pledge along the offensive line, joining in-state products Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters.