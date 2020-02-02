Madison Central (Mississippi) offensive lineman Dylan Spencer had three SEC schools coming after him hard in the month of January in Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Missouri.

On Sunday, he committed to Missouri.

"The coaching staff and the family environment," Spencer said were the biggest factors in his decision. "Everyone on the team is family and they take care of each other."

"Coach Drinkwitz asked me if I am ready to join and I said 'let's go coach' and everyone was very excited."

