The Missouri Tigers continued their in-state recruiting success on Friday when Parkway North (Mo.) safety Jalani Williams announced his commitment to the Tigers on KSDK News Channel 5. The four-star prospect becomes the sixth in-state pledge for Mizzou and 16th overall in the 2019 recruiting class.

Missouri was the first school to extend an offer to Williams back in August of 2016, since then he's established very solid relationships with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and head coach Barry Odom throughout the recruiting process.

After visiting Columbia for Night at the Zou in July, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect returned to Missouri for an official visit the weekend of September 22nd. Williams also took an official visit to LSU earlier in September.

Throughout his recruiting process, the St. Louis product accumulated 23 offers from a who's who of power five programs that included the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Wisconsin, and others.

The St. Louis native will graduate from high school in December and be a mid-year enrollee.

Williams joins a secondary class that also includes Martez Manuel, Chris Shearin, Stacy Brown and Ishmael Burdine.