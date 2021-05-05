PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray

After the Missouri basketball team added three transfers to its roster in the span of nine days, head coach Cuonzo Martin said the team wasn't done mining the portal for talent. It's been more than a month, but the Tigers have now proved Martin right. Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Missouri. DeGray, a former three-star prospect out of Connecticut, averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.0 percent from three-point range during his lone season at UMass. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

DeGray said his relationship with Martin and assistant coach Cornell Mann was the primary selling point that led him to choose Missouri. Mann formed a strong rapport with his father, DeGray said, and he appreciates Martin's focus on pushing his players to grow beyond the basketball court. Even though he'll be new to Missouri's roster when he arrives on campus in early June, he feels like he already has family there. "Being able to be around coaches that genuinely want to see you win, but also help bettering you to be a man — not just on basketball aspects of things, but growing up in the world and everything," DeGray said when asked what led him to pick Missouri. "Everything that coach Martin preaches about culture and about getting out of your comfort zone and being able to change your ways and impact others really means a lot to me. I think that led to my decision to go to Mizzou.” That relationship actually started long before DeGray entered the transfer portal. DeGray, who held a Missouri offer as a prospect out of Woodstock Academy prep in Connecticut, said the Missouri staff ultimately told him it only had room to take a center in the 2020 recruiting class. But when Martin circled back a year later, their bond picked right up where it left off. "My heart always wanted to go to Missouri," DeGray said. "It didn’t work out the first time, but sometimes God’s plan has to loop around in a circle for you to be able to go again. But the relationship with coach Corn and coach Martin, with my family, and knowing coach Mann personally, that just really meant a lot to me."

