 PowerMizzou - Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 18:02:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
Staff
@mitchell4d

After the Missouri basketball team added three transfers to its roster in the span of nine days, head coach Cuonzo Martin said the team wasn't done mining the portal for talent. It's been more than a month, but the Tigers have now proved Martin right.

Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Missouri. DeGray, a former three-star prospect out of Connecticut, averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 37.0 percent from three-point range during his lone season at UMass. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05l d1pvdT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05ld1pv dTwvYT4g8J+QryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNlVGOHZxRHBYOCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZVRjh2cURwWDg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9u bmllIOKAnVJEM+KAnSBEZUdyYXkgSUlJ4p2E77iPIChAUm9ubmllX0RlR3Jh eTIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jvbm5pZV9EZUdy YXkyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MDA3OTQwNzEzMDM5MDUzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

DeGray said his relationship with Martin and assistant coach Cornell Mann was the primary selling point that led him to choose Missouri. Mann formed a strong rapport with his father, DeGray said, and he appreciates Martin's focus on pushing his players to grow beyond the basketball court. Even though he'll be new to Missouri's roster when he arrives on campus in early June, he feels like he already has family there.

"Being able to be around coaches that genuinely want to see you win, but also help bettering you to be a man — not just on basketball aspects of things, but growing up in the world and everything," DeGray said when asked what led him to pick Missouri. "Everything that coach Martin preaches about culture and about getting out of your comfort zone and being able to change your ways and impact others really means a lot to me. I think that led to my decision to go to Mizzou.”

That relationship actually started long before DeGray entered the transfer portal. DeGray, who held a Missouri offer as a prospect out of Woodstock Academy prep in Connecticut, said the Missouri staff ultimately told him it only had room to take a center in the 2020 recruiting class. But when Martin circled back a year later, their bond picked right up where it left off.

"My heart always wanted to go to Missouri," DeGray said. "It didn’t work out the first time, but sometimes God’s plan has to loop around in a circle for you to be able to go again. But the relationship with coach Corn and coach Martin, with my family, and knowing coach Mann personally, that just really meant a lot to me."

Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced he is transferring to Missouri.
Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced he is transferring to Missouri.

The 6-foot-7 DeGray should help fill an important role for Missouri. The Tigers have lost Jeremiah Tilmon, Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun from its roster last season, and speaking to reporters last month, Martin said the staff was looking to add a player who could provide an interior presence via the portal, even if it wasn't a traditional five-man.

DeGray sees himself being able to fill that role, but also do more. He said the Missouri staff likes his versatility — he can guard just about anyone, he believes — and he wants to add a more consistent three-point shot to go along with his scoring ability around the basket.

"I’m able to play a lot of positions and guard the one through five," DeGray said. "Me and coach Corn and coach Martin really just talked about being versatile and being able to play off screens, and they really want me to shoot the ball this year. I shot it decently this year, but shoot more threes and all that. So I feel there’s a lot I can do for this team.”

DeGray joins Amari Davis (Green Bay), DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State) and Jarron Coleman (Ball State) in transferring to Missouri since last season ended. The Tigers will have to replace more than 80 percent of their scoring and minutes played from a season ago after six players entered the transfer portal and three moved on to the professional ranks.

With the addition of DeGray, Missouri has one remaining open scholarship, although Martin said last month that the staff might opt to keep a spot open this season, as it did last year.


Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taXp6b3UtbGFuZHMtdW1hc3MtdHJhbnNmZXItcm9ubmllLWRl Z3JheSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50Lmdl dEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRy dWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBj cy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBz LnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAg IGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5z Y29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0 cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm1penpv dS1sYW5kcy11bWFzcy10cmFuc2Zlci1yb25uaWUtZGVncmF5JmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK