If it's not one thing it's another for this Tigers team. After Missouri’s 21-17 loss to Kentucky, Mizzou is now 1-4 in conference play in one-possession games this season. Against Auburn in week four, it was a missed chip-shot field goal and a fumble inside the one-yard line. In week five versus Georgia, the Tigers let the Bulldogs steal a win in Columbia after being up by double-digits a third of the way through the fourth quarter. Then against Florida in week five, it was an interception in the red zone late in the fourth quarter. This week, it was a much more controversial finish since it had to do with the referees. After Missouri’s defense forced a three-and-out with two minutes and 34 seconds left, Kentucky’s long snapper Cade DeGraw overshot punter Colin Goodfellow on the snap. The ball trickled inside to the Wildcats’ one-yard line, and instead of kicking it through the end zone for a safety, Goodfellow recovered the the ball and kicked it out of bounds as Missouri’s WIll Norris Jr. hit him. The result of the play was a roughing the punter penalty and a new set of downs for the Wildcats, essentially icing the win for Kentucky. “The explanation I was given was that the ball was snapped over his head and the ball was still in the tackle box and he was still a protected punter when he picked up the ball,” Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “So, how a guy can still be a protected punter 50 yards downfield and how our guys are supposed to know they can’t tackle him is beyond me.” By rule, the right decision was made, but there were a lot of blurred lines during the play. When asked if the rule should be re-examined Drinkwitz said he was all for it. “Yes, absolutely,” Drinkwitz said. “The ball was snapped over somebody’s head almost 50 yards down the field to the one-yard line. I’m not sure how anybody on the punt return team is supposed to play it any differently. I mean Kentucky was rewarded for a huge mistake. The young man was able to kick the ball. At least give us the ball at (Kentucky’s) 30-yard line, but they snapped the ball over his head and were rewarded with a first down.”

Missouri had a number of 50-50 plays that didn’t go its way

The roughing the punter call wasn’t the only call that didn’t go Missouri’s way on Saturday. The first instance seemed to be on the last play of the first quarter when defensive end Josh Landry got called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a skirmish on Kentucky’s sideline. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis scrambled for three yards and may have received a slight shove by Mizzou defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat right before he went out of bounds. Pushing and shoving from players on both teams followed but only Landry was given a flag, which that also left Drinkwitz confused. “Explanations don’t really matter,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s just the results. So, the result was that amongst how many people on their sideline and all the things that happened, it resulted in one penalty." Fortunately for the Tigers, that penalty didn’t have too much of an impact on the game since Missouri got consecutive sacks on second and third down to push the Wildcats out of field goal range and force them to punt. The second call Missouri didn’t get was an apparent stop on third and one on Kentucky’s second drive of the second half. With the ball on Mizzou’s 25-yard line, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran and appeared to not only not have the first down, but be stopped for a loss. The referees gave Kentucky a first down and Missouri didn’t call a timeout that may have made the officials review the play. Part of the Wildcats getting a new set of downs is on Missouri for not calling a timeout, but it seemed clear that Rodriguez Jr. was short of the line to gain. Kentucky would score a touchdown on that drive to go up 14-3. Another call that didn’t go the Tigers' way was a fumble by Rodrigues inside the Tiger 20 when he was tackled by Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies and linebacker Chad Bailey. The call on the field was called a fumble, but the officials decided to overturn the very close call. Kentucky would score on the next play on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Levis to Dane Key for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. “We didn’t make the plays to win the game,” Drinkwitz said.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCC8J2Qi/CdkJTwnZCT8J2QgvCdkIcg8J+YujxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUtGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVUtGb290YmFsbDwvYT4geCDwn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U0VDTmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VSVmRCT3lk NHciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FUlZkQk95ZDR3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNvdXRoZWFzdGVybiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAU0VDKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NFQy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4ODk3MzIxOTMzMTE0OTgy Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Third down struggles on both sides of the ball

Missouri’s defense entered week 10 allowing opponents to convert 30% of their third-down attempts which ranked 13th in the FBS. In week 10, it allowed Kentucky to convert 6 of 16 on third downs (37%). That’s not too far off from its season percentage, but when you consider two of the Wildcats’ touchdowns came on third and nine and third and 11, it's not great. “Offensively, we were 2 of 13 on third downs,” Drinkwitz said. “Defensively, on the last drive, Kentucky converted a couple of third downs and specifically the third down for a touchdown. Again, it wasn’t nearly a clean enough game.” Missouri’s defense didn’t play badly. It had six sacks and 11 tackles for loss and also got help from Kentucky’s five offensive penalties. More times than not if Missouri’s defense keeps an opposing offense behind the chains, Missouri should be in good shape to win that game. That did not happen in part due to Missouri’s offense going 0 of 6 on third down in the first half and 2 of 13 on third down for the game. It was another game of Missouri relying on its defense to be perfect and when it wasn't perfect the offense couldn't provide the necessary support. “The roughing the punter call doesn’t change the fact that we went 2 for 13 on third down,” Drinkwitz said. Third down wasn’t Missouri’s only offensive struggle. Mizzou gave up nine tackles for loss and two sacks. Quarterback Brady Cook also fumbled on a play where he could’ve passed to Luther Burden III for what would’ve likely been a first down. Instead, Cook scrambled for three yards before fumbling the ball untouched at Missouri’s own 43-yard line.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZG68J2Rt/CdkbDwnZG1LiDwnZGq8J2SgPCdkarwnZGz8J2RrC4g 8J+YteKAjfCfkqs8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01penpv dUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNaXp6b3VGb290YmFs bDwvYT4geCDwn5O6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VD TmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0VDTmV0d29yazwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZCMGhuVWw5QnQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS82QjBoblVsOUJ0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNvdXRoZWFzdGVybiBD b25mZXJlbmNlIChAU0VDKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NFQy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4ODk2OTIwMjAxMDE5ODAxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brady Cook is still Missouri's quarterback going forward

Cook didn’t have a good game whatsoever. He had the aforementioned fumble and struggled tremendously in the first half. Going into halftime, Cook was 7 of 9 for 19 yards and had five rushes for one yard and the fumble. He did bounce back to some degree in the second half going 11 of 17 for 124 yards and three rushes for 16 yards and the Tigers’ two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns came after Cook took a couple of big hits, including a 20-yard rush after breaking two tackles. Cook did show he has heart because after both of the hits he had trouble standing up and walking at times. But he stayed in the game. In fact, there were times that Cook had to rely on his offensive linemen to help walk him down the field. It looked somewhat similar to Byron Leftwich at Marshall a couple of decades ago after suffering a leg injury during a game.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZW1lbWJlciB3aGVuIEJ5cm9uIExlZnR3aWNoIHdhcyB0aGUgUUIg Zm9yIE1hcnNoYWxsIGFuZCBoaXMgTy1MaW5lIGNhcnJpZWQgaGltIGRvd24g dGhlIGZpZWxkIHdoZW4gaGUgaGFkIGEgYnJva2VuIHNoaW4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NsRXNiQTNoRXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jbEVz YkEzaEVxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJldE1HTSDwn6aBIChAQmV0TUdNKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JldE1HTS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2 ODcxNDgzNjYzNjMxOTc0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==