PowerMizzou - Mizzou-LSU matchup moved to Columbia

The team's football game against LSU, originally scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge, has been moved to Columbia as a result of Hurricane Delta, a source has confirmed to PowerMizzou . Ben Arnet of KOMU first reported the news. The game will now kick off at 11 a.m.

The 2020 season keeps getting stranger for the Missouri football team, though this time not because of COVID-19.

Hurricane Delta was upgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning. The storm is forecasted to hit Louisiana on Saturday morning. Earlier Tuesday, LSU released a statement saying it was "closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans."

LSU has never played a game in Columbia since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. Saturday, it will become the last of the 13 conference opponents to visit Faurot Field.

ESPN was originally slated to broadcast the contest. It is currently unclear whether that will remain the case. The network was also scheduled to broadcast the matchup between No. 4 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

It is expected that fans will be allowed to attend the game, but how tickets are divided or allocated is unknown at this point. There should be clarity on some of these issues when the SEC makes an official statement on the game Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m.

An announcement from Mizzou regarding attendance and tickets should come shortly after the SEC's statement.