Missouri announced a two-year contract extension for head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Saturday morning before the Tigers' 21-17 loss to Kentucky. PowerMizzou.com acquired the contract via an open records request. The new deal will pay Drinkwitz $6 million per year in the 2023 season and increase annually. His base salary remains $450,000 but with quarterly supplemental payments, the total next season is $6 million. By the 2027 season, the last year of the amendment, he will make $7 million.

Drinkwitz's new salary structure Year Base Pay Supplemental Pay Total 2023 $450,000 $5,550,000 $6 million 2024 $450,000 $5,800,000 $6.25 million 2025 $450,000 $6,050,000 $6.5 million 2026 $450,000 $6,300,000 $6.75 million 2027 $450,000 $6,550,000 $7 million

The deal also increases the amount of money Drinkwitz can spend on his staff. The financial pool for ten assistant coaches increased from $5.2 million to $6.3 million. The amount for other football staff jumps from $1.2 million to $3.5 million. That means all told, Mizzou could spend up to $5.4 million more on the football staff in 2023 than it did in 2022. It also contains the following incentives: SEC Championship Game appearance: $150,000 SEC Championship: $300,000 Appearance in Birmingham, Gasparilla or non-SEC affiliated bowl: $100,000 Citrus or Group of Six bowl appearance: $150,000 New Year's Six non-playoff bowl appearance: $300,000 CFP semifinal appearance: $450,000 National championship appearance: $600,000 National championship: $750,000 The new contract makes Drinkwitz the eighth-highest paid coach in the Southeastern Conference. He is now being paid more than the likes of Josh Heupel at Tennessee and Mike Leach at Mississippi State.

SEC Coaches Salaries Coach School Annual Salary Nick Saban Alabama $12 million Kirby Smart Georgia $10 million Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M $9 million Brian Kelly LSU $9 million Lane Kiffin Ole Miss $7.5 million Billy Napier Florida $7 million Mark Stoops Kentucky $7 million Eli Drinkwitz Missouri $6. million Sam Pittman Arkansas $6 million Bryan Harsin Auburn (fired) $6 million Josh Heupel Tennessee $5 million Mike Leach Mississippi State $5 million Shane Beamer South Carolina $3 million