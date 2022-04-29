Mizzou makes Top 4 for OL target Bryce Lovett
On Wednesday, Rockledge (Fla.) offensive lineman Bryce Lovett released his Top 4 schools with a commitment date set for May 16th, his birthday.Missouri finds themselves in the mix and PowerMizzou.c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news