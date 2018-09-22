The Georgia Bulldogs came to Faurot Field as either the second or third best team in college football, depending on which poll you believe. They’re a very, very good team. They’re better than Missouri on most days. But the Tigers did absolutely nothing to make Georgia prove it in a 40-29 loss on Saturday. “We know the self inflicted things we did to allow that game to go the way that it did,” head coach Barry Odom said. “We have a chance to be a really good football team, but we’ve got to be right. The word choice is important here. Odom said Missouri "allowed" the game to turn into a Georgia win. And that’s what it felt like. Georgia didn’t come in and beat Missouri. The Bulldogs didn’t play all that well. They gave the Tigers every opportunity to win. And Mizzou couldn’t do it. The Tigers turned the ball over three times, had a punt blocked, missed a field goal, committed four penalties and dropped numerous passes. And that was just the first half. “We don’t prepare to lose,” linebacker Terez Hall said. “Stuff like that can’t happen. We’re better than what we played.” On the biggest stage and in front of the biggest crowd it will have in Columbia all season, Mizzou so thoroughly beat itself than all Georgia had to do was stand innocently by and let the Tigers determine the outcome. “It was definitely a missed opportunity,” running back Damarea Crockett said. “I feel like we’ve just got to learn from it and we’ve got to execute better if we want to be a great football team, a special football team. There’s a fine line between good and great.”

For a brief moment in the third quarter, it appeared that Missouri might be able to make a game out of the affair. The Tigers went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to draw within 27-14 with 7:50 left in the third. On Georgia’s very next possession, Jeremiah Holloman jumped over DeMarkus Acy to make an acrobatic catch and danced along the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown…or so it appeared and was called on the field. The officials reviewed the play because it appeared Holloman had dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. But there was no camera angle that provided conclusive evidence and the call on the field stood. It was 33-14 Bulldogs and at that point, even those that had stuck around into the second half were hit with the reality that this wasn’t going to be Missouri’s day.

Combine that call with the lack of a whistle that almost certainly should have blown to stop Albert Okwuegbunam’s forward progress on a first quarter fumble that was returned 68 yards for a touchdown by Tyson Campbell (Okwuegbunam said after the game he takes responsibility for the fumble and he needs to secure the ball better) and a 41-yard field goal by Tucker McCann that was called no good despite it appearing that he may have made it and it’s not difficult to make an argument that officials’ calls cost Missouri 17 points.

And on McCann’s field goal: “Everybody thought it was good and the official said it wasn’t so it must not have been.”

