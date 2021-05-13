 PowerMizzou - Mizzou moves into SEC softball semifinals
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 19:01:41 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Mizzou moves into SEC softball semifinals

Jaden Lewis
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The SEC softball tournament started Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, AL, but Mizzou had to wait until Thursday to open play. Fourth-seeded Missouri faced the fifth seeded LSU Tigers in the second round of tournament play. The last time these two teams played, LSU took two of three from Mizzou in Columbia but, this time the Tigers evened the season series while advancing to the tournament semifinals with a 4-1 victory. It was Missouri's first SEC Tournament win since 2015.

“This is the best we’ve felt going into a postseason,” said redshirt senior outfielder Cayla Kessinger. “So many of us have never had this feeling and like this confidence that we could beat anybody that steps in front us and I think that this is the right time to have that feeling and it’s really good for us to have that confidence going into these games.”

Mizzou got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning on a throwing error by Ali Kilponen after a Cassidy Chaumont single. The play scored Hatti Moore from second for a 1-0 lead.

Kessinger extended Mizzou’s lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when she homered into right center field and later that inning Brooke Wilmes' RBI single made it a three-run game.

“It was just like a great feeling we really came out today and had our best from the very beginning and we really came out with a lot of energy and focus within this game today,” said Wilmes who went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s.

LSU finally got on the board with an RBI triple by Ali Newland to make it a 3-1 game in the top of fifth inning, but Wilmes would extend the lead back to three runs with a single down the left field line bringing in Kendyll Bailey, making it 4-1.

Jordan Weber (10-5) pitched a complete seven-inning game for Mizzou. She struggled early in the second inning but proceeded to shut down LSU, allowing only two hits on 121 pitches while striking out four batters.

“It’s really exciting especially against LSU," Weber said. "I felt like I had something to prove considering what happened last time I played them I didn’t do to well so it’s really exciting to get that win.”

Mizzou (38-14) will face the top-seeded Florida Gators tomorrow at 3:00 p.m on ESPN2. The Tigers lost two of three against Florida but the whole series was competitive.

“We can’t wait. We truly can’t wait,” said Kessinger, “I think that having those losses against them taught us a lot and you know we were able to self reflect and I think that our mindset going into that game has changed.”

Coach Larrissa Anderson has also noticed a big increase in confidence in her team.

“They have very high expectations which is so awesome that they're talking about it because when we first got here and you know last year and two years ago it wasn’t in their conversations," Anderson said. "They didn’t talk about winning in the SEC tournament. It wasn’t a reality and now it’s a reality for these girls.”

That reality is two wins away.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taXp6b3UtbW92ZXMtaW50by1zZWMtc29mdGJhbGwtc2VtaWZp bmFscz95cHRyPXlhaG9vP3NyYz1yc3MiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlzc291cmkucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaXp6b3UtbW92ZXMtaW50by1zZWMtc29mdGJhbGwt c2VtaWZpbmFscyUzRnlwdHIlM0R5YWhvbyUzRnNyYyUzRHJzcyZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTE5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==