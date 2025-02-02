Mizzou OC Kirby Moore pays in-home visit to 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins

The Rivals rankings have long been the standard by which football recruiting successes and failures are measured.
During a recruiting trip to Jackson (Ala.) High, Missouri Eli Drinkwitz sought to one-up fellow SEC coach Lane Kiffin.
Here are the quotes I found most telling from Dennis Gates' Jan. 30 press conference.
Here's a look at all the SEC action from Tuesday and Wednesday as Mizzou was on a well-earned bye week.
We head into the weekend with several hoops injury updates, notes on football recruiting and the transfer portal.
The Rivals rankings have long been the standard by which football recruiting successes and failures are measured.
During a recruiting trip to Jackson (Ala.) High, Missouri Eli Drinkwitz sought to one-up fellow SEC coach Lane Kiffin.
Here are the quotes I found most telling from Dennis Gates' Jan. 30 press conference.