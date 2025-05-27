The week that was: May 19-25

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way.
So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.
Football
Kenny opened the week with a story about tight end Jack Brown, then I started my series on the 10 biggest wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz era with No. 10.
Kenny added a story about Bradley Brown scheduling a visit, then added a recruiting notebook on Tuesday.
Kenny added another notebook on Wednesday, then I continued looking into the biggest roster changes for Mizzou opponents with a look at Week 3.
Kenny wrote a story about Gavin Williams being impressed by Mizzou, then I added a story about the Tigers’ young defensive tackles getting set to step up.
Thursday saw another of Kenny’s recruiting notebooks, then he wrote a story about running back Maxwell Warner embracing a community service role.
With a big commitment Friday came a group of stories from Kenny, starting with Mizzou staying the course with Keenan Harris, then a look at the ‘Final Four’ dynamic in Harris’ family.
I added a story about Kevin Coleman being happy to be home on Saturday.
Kenny put together a recruiting notebook for Saturday, then another on Sunday.
And I finished the week with a look at the post-spring depth chart at running back.
Men's Basketball
I started a series of Where are They Now? stories with a look at the life of Jarrett Sutton.
Then I started a series looking into the 10 biggest wins of the Dennis Gates era with No. 10.
Tamar Bates talked with the media after working out with the Golden State Warriors, here’s what he had to say.
Women's Basketball
The Tigers added Chloe Sotell out of the portal to bring the roster to 12 on Monday.
Then I added a story about Kellie Harper wanting the Tigers to play at a fast pace.
Softball
The Tigers hired a new assistant coach in Jason Gwyn on Wednesday.
Baseball
The Tiger baseball team had the only live event of the week, dropping a 4-1 game to Alabama to end the season in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Here is my recap of the game.
Before the matchup, I wrote about Xavier Lovett gaining a new perspective through volunteer work.
Track & Field
A couple of handfuls of Tigers qualified this week for the NCAA West Regional Championship, which will start Wednesday in College Station and run through Saturday.
In the throws, the Tigers will be represented by Tarique George, Sam Innes and Skylar Coffey on the men’s side and Ames Burton, Petra Gombas and Reagan Kimrey on the women’s side.
George will throw the discus for the men. Coffey will do both the shot put and the discus and Innes will throw the hammer. For the women, Kimrey and Gombas will both be in the hammer throw and Burton will throw the discus.
The Tigers will have five javelin throwers specifically, with Morgan Cannon, Val Galligan, Valentina Barrios and Kaesha Georga all going for the women and Callan Saldutto throwing for the men.
In the distance running, Lasse Funck will run the 800-meter run for the Tiger men and Drew Rogers will take on the 10,000-meter run for the men.
Rahel Broemmel will represent the Tiger women in the 5,000-meter run, while Monica Wanjiku will run both the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter runs.
In the sprints, Steven Marks will run in the men’s 100-meter dash and Alicia Burnett will run in both the 100-meter and 200-meter women’s dashes.
In the jumps, the Tigers will be represented by both Kristi Perez-Snyman and Claudina Diaz in the women’s high jump, while Sterling Scott will take on the men’s triple jump.
If any Tigers qualify from the Regional Championship this week, they will move on to the Outdoor National Championship in Eugene, Oregon, from June 11-14.
