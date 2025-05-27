The week that was: May 19-25

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers and it’s easy to miss things along the way. So here’s a recap of the events we didn’t cover, with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

Softball

The Tigers hired a new assistant coach in Jason Gwyn on Wednesday.

Baseball

The Tiger baseball team had the only live event of the week, dropping a 4-1 game to Alabama to end the season in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Here is my recap of the game. Before the matchup, I wrote about Xavier Lovett gaining a new perspective through volunteer work.

Track & Field