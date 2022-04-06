Mizzou offers 2024 in-state RB Aneyas Williams
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Hannibal (Mo.) running back Aneyas Williams is already making a name for himself in the 2024 recruiting class.The three-star has already picked up early offers from Oregon, Nevada, and Western Illi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news