Mizzou offers Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson as a defensive back

Messiah Tilson spoke with Missouri for the first time in his recruitment Wednesday and came away from the phone call with his fifth Division-I offer.

Tigers special teams coordinator Erik Link extended the offer to the Class of 2026 athlete, who the program evaluated as a defensive back. The Rockford (Ill.) Guilford athlete -- who is listed at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds -- has played both corner back and safety for his high school.

"He just called and said that they really like my film, and we were just getting to know each other," Messiah Tilson said.