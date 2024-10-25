Mizzou offers Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson as a defensive back

in other news
Messiah Tilson spoke with Missouri for the first time in his recruitment Wednesday and came away from the phone call with his fifth Division-I offer.
Tigers special teams coordinator Erik Link extended the offer to the Class of 2026 athlete, who the program evaluated as a defensive back. The Rockford (Ill.) Guilford athlete -- who is listed at 6-foot-3, 165 pounds -- has played both corner back and safety for his high school.
"He just called and said that they really like my film, and we were just getting to know each other," Messiah Tilson said.
Tilson took an unofficial visit to Iowa State on Oct. 19, when he received an offer from the Cyclones. He doesn't have a visit picked out for Missouri yet, but the 2026 recruit is planning to attend a home game this season with two left on the schedule: Oklahoma on Nov. 9 and Arkansas on Nov. 30.
Illinois, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan have also offered Tilson, who is in contact with from Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt.
