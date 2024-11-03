Mizzou offers rising WR Baron Marshall, brother of Tigers defensive tackle

in other news
The Friday File - Nov. 1
This week we talk Brady Cook's status, hoops news and some recruiting chatter as Signing Day approaches.
Fresh Faces: Nyah Wilson
We’re continuing our meet and greets with the new faces in Columbia, so say hi to new Tiger point guard Nyah Wilson.
Four-star Maxwell Hiller becomes latest Pennsylvania target for Mizzou
Missouri assistant Jack Abercrombie offered Class of 2027 offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller.
Season glance: Games 20-22
Let's move into the final third of the season with games 20-through-22.
Season glance: The women's games 19-21
Let’s keep the dive into the women's basketball schedule going with matchups against Florida, Oklahoma and Auburn.
