Published Oct 21, 2024
Mizzou offers three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax during visit
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Entering Saturday, Devyon Hill-Lomax hadn't received an offer since June, but following Missouri's comeback victory over Auburn, the Class of 2026 three-star added a fourth interest to his board.

Hill-Lomax -- an Edwardsville (Ill.) wide receiver -- took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday, marking his first trip to Columbia. He met with wide receivers Jacob Peeler for the first time and received his offer after the game.

"I wouldn’t take anything away, but the game was very good," Hill-Lomax said.

Prior to this weekend, Hill-Lomax hadn't received an offer since June 12, when his home-state program of Illinois offered him this past summer. He's since visited the Fighting Illini on Sept. 7, with another unofficial visit scheduled for Nov. 2.

The junior also holds offers from Kentucky and Memphis. He's planning to return to Missouri for another visit this season, as the Tigers have two home games left on their regular-season schedule: Oklahoma on Nov. 9 and Arkansas on Nov. 30.

Hill-Lomax is listed at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. His athleticism has stretched his play to safety and to track and field, where he set a high jump school record for Edwardsville at 6 feet, 8 inches.

