Mizzou offers three-star wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax during visit

Entering Saturday, Devyon Hill-Lomax hadn't received an offer since June, but following Missouri's comeback victory over Auburn, the Class of 2026 three-star added a fourth interest to his board.

Hill-Lomax -- an Edwardsville (Ill.) wide receiver -- took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday, marking his first trip to Columbia. He met with wide receivers Jacob Peeler for the first time and received his offer after the game.

"I wouldn’t take anything away, but the game was very good," Hill-Lomax said.