Watch: Players speak at Week 11 media day

Watch: Players speak at Week 11 media day

Hear directly from Theo Wease, Mitch Walters and Kristian Williams at the Week 11 media day.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Said and unsaid: Drinkwitz's Week 11 media day

Said and unsaid: Drinkwitz's Week 11 media day

Here are my thoughts from Eli Drinkwitz's press conference on Tuesday.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Class of 2026 LB Cord Nolan details relationship with Mizzou staff

Class of 2026 LB Cord Nolan details relationship with Mizzou staff

Bixby (Okla.) High inside linebacker Cord Nolan made two unofficial visits to Missouri this year.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Mizzou commit Dakotah Terrell recaps official visit, previews signing day

Mizzou commit Dakotah Terrell recaps official visit, previews signing day

Three-star athlete Dakotah Terrell took an official visit to Missouri on Oct. 19.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Scouting report: Oklahoma

Scouting report: Oklahoma

Get to know the Tigers next opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Published Nov 7, 2024
Mizzou, Oklahoma projected starters as recruits
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
@thevandalorian

Missouri and Oklahoma are set for a Week 11 matchup Saturday in Columbia. This article features both programs' respected starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.

The Tigers listed quarterback Brady Cook and running back Nate Noel as questionable Wednesday on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report. The two are posted below with their primary backups. Starting wide receiver Mookie Cooper was tabbed as doubtful.

Quarterback

Running back

Wide Receiver 

Tight End

Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

Defensive Line (DE, DT, DT, DE)

Linebacker

Defensive Back (CB, CB, S, S, STAR/CHEETAH)

Nicholas Deloach Jr. started over Toriano Pride Jr. against Alabama in Week 9, as the two have been listed as starting cornerbacks with an "OR" designation separating their names on the depth chart.

Class of 2023 four-star safety Peyton Bowen also sees consistent playing time at the free safety position with Robert Spears-Jennings.

