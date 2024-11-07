Mizzou, Oklahoma projected starters as recruits

in other news
Watch: Players speak at Week 11 media day
Hear directly from Theo Wease, Mitch Walters and Kristian Williams at the Week 11 media day.
Said and unsaid: Drinkwitz's Week 11 media day
Here are my thoughts from Eli Drinkwitz's press conference on Tuesday.
Class of 2026 LB Cord Nolan details relationship with Mizzou staff
Bixby (Okla.) High inside linebacker Cord Nolan made two unofficial visits to Missouri this year.
Mizzou commit Dakotah Terrell recaps official visit, previews signing day
Three-star athlete Dakotah Terrell took an official visit to Missouri on Oct. 19.
Scouting report: Oklahoma
Get to know the Tigers next opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners.
in other news
Watch: Players speak at Week 11 media day
Hear directly from Theo Wease, Mitch Walters and Kristian Williams at the Week 11 media day.
Said and unsaid: Drinkwitz's Week 11 media day
Here are my thoughts from Eli Drinkwitz's press conference on Tuesday.
Class of 2026 LB Cord Nolan details relationship with Mizzou staff
Bixby (Okla.) High inside linebacker Cord Nolan made two unofficial visits to Missouri this year.
Missouri and Oklahoma are set for a Week 11 matchup Saturday in Columbia. This article features both programs' respected starters as recruits based on recent depth charts.
The Tigers listed quarterback Brady Cook and running back Nate Noel as questionable Wednesday on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report. The two are posted below with their primary backups. Starting wide receiver Mookie Cooper was tabbed as doubtful.
Quarterback
Running back
Wide Receiver
Tight End
Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
Defensive Line (DE, DT, DT, DE)
Linebacker
Defensive Back (CB, CB, S, S, STAR/CHEETAH)
Nicholas Deloach Jr. started over Toriano Pride Jr. against Alabama in Week 9, as the two have been listed as starting cornerbacks with an "OR" designation separating their names on the depth chart.
Class of 2023 four-star safety Peyton Bowen also sees consistent playing time at the free safety position with Robert Spears-Jennings.