Mizzou PG Anton Brookshire to transfer

On Friday evening, Missouri announced that Cuonzo Martin would not be back as the school's basketball coach next season. Monday, the first of Martin's former players entered the transfer portal. Freshman point guard Anton Brookshire has entered his name into the portal, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou. Brookshire appeared in 18 games during his first college season. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.8 assists per game. He missed Missouri's final 10 contests with a wrist injury.

Brookshire, a Springfield native, was one of five freshmen signed by Martin and his staff in the 2021 recruiting class. Only one of those players, Brookshire's high school teammate Trevon Brazile, played more than 10 minutes per game. Brookshire is the second player from his recruiting class to enter the transfer portal. Sean Durugordon did so in January. Brazile, who started 23 games this season and averaged 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds during Missouri's final five games of the season, appeared to express his loyalty to Missouri in a tweet posted shortly after Martin's dismissal was announced.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHdhbnQgdG8gc2VlIHNvbWV0aGluZyByZWFsIHF1aWNrLiBN LUktWi4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KNVdVQWlua29jIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSjVXVUFpbmtvYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmV2IChA dHJldm9uYnJhemlsZTIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v dHJldm9uYnJhemlsZTIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDI0MzMxMzkyOTMwNDg4MzM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==