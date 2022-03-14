Mizzou PG Anton Brookshire to transfer
On Friday evening, Missouri announced that Cuonzo Martin would not be back as the school's basketball coach next season. Monday, the first of Martin's former players entered the transfer portal.
Freshman point guard Anton Brookshire has entered his name into the portal, a source confirmed to PowerMizzou. Brookshire appeared in 18 games during his first college season. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.8 assists per game. He missed Missouri's final 10 contests with a wrist injury.
Brookshire, a Springfield native, was one of five freshmen signed by Martin and his staff in the 2021 recruiting class. Only one of those players, Brookshire's high school teammate Trevon Brazile, played more than 10 minutes per game. Brookshire is the second player from his recruiting class to enter the transfer portal. Sean Durugordon did so in January.
Brazile, who started 23 games this season and averaged 10.4 points and 8.2 rebounds during Missouri's final five games of the season, appeared to express his loyalty to Missouri in a tweet posted shortly after Martin's dismissal was announced.
With the departure of Brookshire, Missouri has nine scholarship players remaining on its roster — 10 if Javon Pickett opts to use his extra year of eligibility from the NCAA to play a fifth season. If the Tigers' new coach keeps signed recruits Aidan Shaw and Christian Jones in the fold, that would mean the team has at least one open scholarship before reaching the NCAA limit of 13. That number will almost certainly grow, as more attrition is expected.
Stay tuned to PowerMizzou for further updates to this story and exhaustive coverage of the search for the Tigers' next coach.
