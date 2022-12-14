Mizzou QB Coach Bush Hamdan accepts offensive coordinator job at Boise St.
Missouri will have to add Bush Hamdan to its list of departures after the Tigers' quarterback coach accepted the offensive coordinator job at his alma mater Boise State on Wednesday. Hamdan, who joined Mizzou in 2020 as the wide receivers and quarterbacks coach, was a backup quarterback for the Broncos from 2004-08.
Hamdan took a pay cut to accept the job. He was making $550,000 this season and will make $400,000 in his first year in Boise with a $25,000 raise in year two according to published reports.
"We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said in a statement from the school. "Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football..
With Hamdan's departure, there is an opening in Eli Drinkwitz's staff. Drinkwitz, who signed a contract extension the morning of the team's week 10 matchup against Kentucky. The extension included an extra $1.2 million for assistants and all indications are some of that money will be earmarked for a new offensive coordinator.
Hamdan took over playcalling duties starting in week 11 against Tennessee as was first reported by PowerMizzou.com. The Tigers went 2-1 in that span and averaged 32.67 points per game. That included 29 points against Arkansas, Mizzou's highest scoring output against a Power Five opponent this season. Prior to Hamdan taking over The team was averaging 23.11 points per game and 17.42 versus Power 5 opponents.
