Missouri will have to add Bush Hamdan to its list of departures after the Tigers' quarterback coach accepted the offensive coordinator job at his alma mater Boise State on Wednesday. Hamdan, who joined Mizzou in 2020 as the wide receivers and quarterbacks coach, was a backup quarterback for the Broncos from 2004-08.

Hamdan took a pay cut to accept the job. He was making $550,000 this season and will make $400,000 in his first year in Boise with a $25,000 raise in year two according to published reports.

"We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said in a statement from the school. "Bush is a proven coach at all levels of collegiate and professional football..