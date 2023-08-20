Three-star quarterback Aidan Glover was a well-oiled machine in his season-opener, going 13-of-16 for 252 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional two scores in 35-14 win for Collierville (Tenn.) over Decatur County Riverside.

For some, the start of high school football season is underway and one of the marquee Missouri commitments didn't waste anytime making an immediate impact on Friday night.

Glover's favorite target in the win was 2025 wide receiver Joakim Dodson, who hauled in six catches for 142 yards and one score from the future Missouri signal-caller.

Dodson is currently ranked the No. 20 prospect in the state of Tennessee and has an offer from Missouri as well. Other programs that have offered includes Arkansas, Miss. State, Purdue, Tennessee, and others.

Glover chose Missouri after a June official with the Tigers, who beat out the likes of Boston College and Northwestern, two schools Glover took previous officials with.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound prospect also had other notable offers from Houston, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Stanford, and Virginia.

During his junior season, Glover displayed his playmaking skills with his arm and his legs, completing 65% of his passes for 1,421 yards and 21 touchdowns against just seven interceptions while rushing for 418 yards and three scores.

After week one, it looks like Glover is poised for a monster senior campaign.