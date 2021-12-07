Mizzou QB commit Sam Horn vying for state title on Saturday
Future Missouri quarterback Sam Horn is the only Tigers commitment in the 2022 class that is still alive in playoff action.His Collins Hill (Ga.) team is currently 13-0 on the season and will play ...
