Mizzou QB target Brady Quinn impresses at National Combine

Kenny reports in from the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, but first there is Transfer Portal news to discuss.
Team West offensive line coach Joe Hubbard provided observations on Henry Fenuku, Jack Lange and Keiton Jones.
It seemed like the Mizzou SEC losing streak would come to an end. Then came Trinity Turner.
Keep up with the Mizzou women's game in Georgia facing the Bulldogs.
Missouri is among the top programs for Class of 2026 four-star Ian Premer.
Kenny reports in from the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, but first there is Transfer Portal news to discuss.
Team West offensive line coach Joe Hubbard provided observations on Henry Fenuku, Jack Lange and Keiton Jones.
It seemed like the Mizzou SEC losing streak would come to an end. Then came Trinity Turner.