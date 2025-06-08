Mizzou reaffirms priority interest to Rivals250 in-state TE Jack Brown

There's no hiding it. Missouri has a battle ahead of itself in the Class of 2027 for St. Peters (Mo.) Francis Howell Central tight end Jack Brown. The Tigers have missed on premier St. Louis recruits before, but with the case for Brown, the program's consistent invitations to every football event and multiple in-school stops have reminded the Rivals250 four-star of where he stands with his in-state school. "I would say to just invite me to anything and everything that they can," Brown said. "The game days I went to, the spring practices. Anything that they can invite me to, they do. Even if I can't make it, they still give me an invite."

Nothing major surfaced from Brown's seventh unofficial visit to Missouri on Wednesday. Brown, the top recruit in the state, traveled to Illinois and Notre Dame in the following two days as well. He'll next visit Ohio State on June 21. "It's a two-way thing," said Brown, who once again spent time with head coach Eli Drinkwitz during his visit. "If they make me feel like a top priority, I'll do the same for them."

Most of Brown's recruitment has ran through Missouri tight ends coach Derham Cato, who saw the pass-catcher this spring during the NCAA Contact Period. Cornerbacks coach Al Pogue stopped by to see Brown in the past few months, too. Tigers tight ends and St. Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell products Jude James and Brett Norfleet also caught up with Brown, who has looked up to both players since before high school. Brown has grown a friendship with James, a player who gave him a wake-up call during his freshman season. "That 15-year-old boy right there was like, 'It's over dude,'" Francis Howell Central coach Malach Radigan said in March. "It was just so cool to see. 'Did he just lock down a future Mizzou football player as a freshman?'"