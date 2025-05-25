Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: 2026 DE Ronelle Johnson sets official visit

Missouri has not loaded up on official visit invitations with defensive ends, but an in-state product has locked in his trip with the Tigers for this summer. Class of 2026 three-star Ronelle Johnson will officially visit Missouri on June 20-22, he told MizzouToday on Thursday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz visited Johnson in January at Blue Springs (Mo.) High.

The No. 7 recruit in Missouri, Johnson also has official visits on his schedule with Kansas State for May 29-31 and Kansas for June 6-8.

Similar to other Power Four programs, Missouri joined Landry Brede's recruitment late into the three-star offensive tackle's junior year. Offensive line coach Brandon Jones visited the Class of 2026 lineman in April, but there's no visit set between the two parties. "There were some issues," Brede said. "Still trying to make it work but nothing for sure."

Among the new Buford (Ga.) High targets for Missouri, Christian Webb-Scott also added an offer from the Tigers before the NCAA Dead Period. The Class of 2028 edge defender has continued to improve in agility, speed and strength this offseason while also studying tendencies of offensive linemen. "Missouri has a very respectable program in what I think is the toughest conference in the nation," Webb-Scott said. They have a very tough home environment. It's hard for opposing teams to come in and get a win."

Gavin Sidwar received an in-home visit from Mississippi offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. earlier this month after the Rebels got another look at him throwing this spring. Three-star quarterback Rees Wise committed to Mississippi's 2026 class four days before Sidwar pledged to Missouri. Tigers quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson conducted his in-home visit with Sidwar four days after landing the four-star's pledge.