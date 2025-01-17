Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: 2026, 2027 recruits talk offers, visit plans

As the transfer portal slows down, Missouri put more of its focus into high school recruiting. The Tigers handed out double-digit offers over the past two weeks, as staffers traveled the country to visit high schools. Here's a rundown of conversations with targets about recent offers and visit plans.

Tight ends coach Derham Cato took his regular approach in offering recruits with Landen Miree. He established communication a few days before the offer, spoke with Miree's coach at Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton and then pulled the trigger Jan. 8. "He liked how versatile I would be as a hybrid tight end," Miree said. "How good my routes are, being 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, but I can also get on a line and go block a defensive end." Miree had previous contact this past summer with Missouri through offensive assistant Brendan Boylan, who has connections to Ohio. The three-star is considering a visit to Missouri, but before then, he will take an unofficial visit to Michigan State on Sunday.

Assistant director of recruiting and player relations Evan Boehm, a former Missouri offensive lineman, offered Leon Noil Jr. on Thursday. Noil, a three-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2026, is planning to visit the Tigers for either a spring practice or during the summer. "I am very appreciative of the offer," Noil said. Noil has grown to 6-foot-5, 270 pounds through his junior season. The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr lineman has also received offers from Baylor, Houston and Mississippi as the No. 54 offensive tackle in his class.

CJ Sanna welcomed a call from Boylan on Jan. 9, marking his first point of contact with Missouri. The three-star from Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy received an offer from the Tigers before later getting in contact with defensive assistant for linebackers Christopher Ball. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Sanna played his first true season at linebacker in 2024. He had played the position before but never enough to develop at it. "This year, all I wanted to do was grow and expand my knowledge as a backer," Sanna said. "I believe that's something I did a good job of week to week." Sanna will also visit Michigan State on Sunday.

Three-star wideout Zachary Washington emerged as a serious target for wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler this past fall. The No. 10 recruit in Illinois visited Missouri on Oct. 19, while a return trip is in the works for a spring practice in the coming months. "Everybody knows that Mizzou has a top wide receiver corp, and I was not disappointed," Washington said in October. "My expectations were met with them." Washington, a junior at Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis, made a Junior Day visit to Illinois on Jan. 11.

In Peeler's visit to Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanna Collegiate School on Friday, he offered Class of 2027 athlete Lawrence Britt, who primarily plays safety on defense and multiple gadget roles on offense. It was the first time the two parties spoke, and Peeler came away impressed by Britt's versatility in multiple facets of the game, having a knack for finding the ball. Peeler and Britt are now working on a date to visit a practice this spring to introduce him to more of the coaching staff. "Looking forward to come visit," Britt said. "Love the atmosphere and love everything Mizzou is doing!"