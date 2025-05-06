Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Pitt commit Jacob Thomas discusses Tigers offer

Only two running backs forced more missed tackles last year than Missouri's Ahmad Hardy. And the new Tiger wants more.
The full video of Missouri baseball coach Kerrick Jackson after the Tigers lost on May 6.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' mid-week Border War matchup.
The Missouri Tigers dropped their first-round matchup against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament, ending the softball season
Dive into what the Missouri Tigers brought in with West Virginia wing Jayden Stone.
Only two running backs forced more missed tackles last year than Missouri's Ahmad Hardy. And the new Tiger wants more.
The full video of Missouri baseball coach Kerrick Jackson after the Tigers lost on May 6.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' mid-week Border War matchup.