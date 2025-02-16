Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Rivals250 WR plans OV; Junior Day targets

The UA Next Camp series provided Rivals with a closer look at several of the top prospects from the region.
Recruiting timelines are right on schedule, and the spring teams are beginning to separate themselves with top recruits.
The Tigers were up to the task for the first 20 minutes. But the second half didn't go Missouri's way against Oklahoma.
Get regular updates on the Tigers' matchup with the Sooners.
The No. 16 Missouri Tigers softball team struggled a bit through its second week of play after opening the season 4-1.
The UA Next Camp series provided Rivals with a closer look at several of the top prospects from the region.
Recruiting timelines are right on schedule, and the spring teams are beginning to separate themselves with top recruits.
The Tigers were up to the task for the first 20 minutes. But the second half didn't go Missouri's way against Oklahoma.