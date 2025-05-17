Mizzou Recruiting Notebook: Tigers off next rising East St. Louis wideout

Seeing Luther Burden III develop into an NFL talent firsthand, Laron Baker Jr. wasn't shy about the meaning of his latest offer. The Class of 2027 wide receiver from East St. Louis (Ill.) High added Missouri to his scholarship sheet Thursday. "Seeing Luther Burden develop and grow at Mizzou definitely makes this one of my favorite offers," Baker said. "It means more coming from your home-state school."

Advertisement

Baker found wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler very relatable. He learned even more about the Tigers' "loaded room of talented receivers" and how his skillset would fit in a room of dynamic playmakers. "I can see myself playing for a coach like that," Baker said. "It's been a dream of mine." Baker, the No. 11 recruit in Illinois and No. 38 receiver in his class, reeled 29 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore season.

Tight ends coach Derham Cato checked back in with Lee's Summit (Mo.) West on Wednesday about Missouri legacy Brock Barrows, who visited for the Arkansas game in November. Although still unoffered, Barrows has been one the Tigers have circled back on twice this offseason. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound interior offensive lineman reassured he'll be at Missouri's Elite Camp on June 12.

Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson caught up with Keenan Harris on Wednesday during his stop at St. Louis (Mo.) University High. Across the past two months, the two have only gotten closer after former co-defensive coordinator D.J. Smith previously recruited Harris. Harris will officially visit Missouri on June 20-22. He also set trips to Oklahoma for June 6-8 and Iowa for June 13-15. The Junior Billikens also have two rising Class of 2028 recruits in linebacker Anthony Busby Jr. and tight end Tyler Kozminske.

For the first time with his offer from the Tigers, Kyler Kuhn received an in-school visit from offensive line coach Brandon Jones this past week. It was the first time the two met. Kuhn, who visited Missouri in October, has climbed to No. 4 in the state for the 2027 class.